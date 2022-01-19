Golden Nuggets: Jimmy G Has Us All In A World Of Sprain

49ers Injury Updates: Garoppolo explains injury, how it happened
“As the 49ers prepare for a day-shortened week of practice and a road trip to Green Bay, there are looming questions over three monumentally important players in Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmy Garoppolo.”
Branch: 49ers’ game review: Jimmy Garoppolo’s play plummeted after shoulder sprain (paywall)
“However, if Garoppolo starts the divisional-playoff game against Green Bay on Saturday night, it will be fascinating to see the game plan Shanahan devises for a quarterback with a bum shoulder and a bum thumb.”
49ers mailbag: How has team changed since its Week 3 loss to the Packers? (paywall)
“He didn’t think Garoppolo would miss any practice time this week due to the issue, but it adds another layer of drama to the short work week. The 49ers usually start their practices on Wednesday. This week, they’ll have Tuesday through Thursday practices in Santa Clara before flying to Wisconsin after the Thursday session.”
Transcripts: What Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Richard Hightower said ahead of 49ers-Packers
“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters before today’s practice. Here is everything they had to say.”
Baldinger: 49ers’ improved rushing attack the key to beating Packers
“[The 49ers have] got a much better tandem right now, up front,” Baldinger continued. “And so, to me, just like when they beat the Packers two years ago in the [NFC] Championship Game, look at how they ran the ball against the Packers. And look at how Aaron Rodgers had to play from behind, and what that looked like. To me, if you’re a Forty-Niner fan, just go back and rewatch that game, and that’s what it can look like, even if it’s at Lambeau. It doesn’t matter.”
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo says new shoulder injury just as bothersome as thumb
“At one point during his Tuesday afternoon news conference, Jimmy Garoppolo was asked what was bothering him more this week, his sprained right thumb or his sprained right shoulder?... The quarterback’s answer: “Uh, yes.””
Is Garoppolo’s future with 49ers set in stone? Matt Maiocco gives his read on the situation
“Maiocco went into detail on his reasoning with Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks on Monday, giving three reasons why it is very unlikely Garoppolo is on the team next season. His answer has been edited for clarity and length.”
49ers-Packers: Kyle Shanahan wants Trey Lance to ‘let it rip’ while imitating Aaron Rodgers in practice
“Aaron does a real good job of not making bad decisions and not turning the ball over,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters before Tuesday’s practice. “But he also makes all the plays downfield whenever you’re off just a hair. We need Trey to be very aggressive, let it rip.”
