Golden Nuggets: Jimmy G Has Us All In A World Of Sprain

“As the 49ers prepare for a day-shortened week of practice and a road trip to Green Bay, there are looming questions over three monumentally important players in Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmy Garoppolo.”

“However, if Garoppolo starts the divisional-playoff game against Green Bay on Saturday night, it will be fascinating to see the game plan Shanahan devises for a quarterback with a bum shoulder and a bum thumb.”

“He didn’t think Garoppolo would miss any practice time this week due to the issue, but it adds another layer of drama to the short work week. The 49ers usually start their practices on Wednesday. This week, they’ll have Tuesday through Thursday practices in Santa Clara before flying to Wisconsin after the Thursday session.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters before today’s practice. Here is everything they had to say.”

“[The 49ers have] got a much better tandem right now, up front,” Baldinger continued. “And so, to me, just like when they beat the Packers two years ago in the [NFC] Championship Game, look at how they ran the ball against the Packers. And look at how Aaron Rodgers had to play from behind, and what that looked like. To me, if you’re a Forty-Niner fan, just go back and rewatch that game, and that’s what it can look like, even if it’s at Lambeau. It doesn’t matter.”

“At one point during his Tuesday afternoon news conference, Jimmy Garoppolo was asked what was bothering him more this week, his sprained right thumb or his sprained right shoulder?... The quarterback’s answer: “Uh, yes.””

“Maiocco went into detail on his reasoning with Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks on Monday, giving three reasons why it is very unlikely Garoppolo is on the team next season. His answer has been edited for clarity and length.”

“Aaron does a real good job of not making bad decisions and not turning the ball over,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters before Tuesday’s practice. “But he also makes all the plays downfield whenever you’re off just a hair. We need Trey to be very aggressive, let it rip.”