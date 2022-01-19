Injury updates: Potentially good news for Bosa’s status; Ambry Thomas limited again

The 49ers injury report is out for Wednesday. Here’s a look at who practiced:

Limited:

DE Nick Bosa (concussion)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

DE Jordan Willis (ankle)

Full participant:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder, right thumb)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

Bosa showing up on the report is a good sign that he’ll clear the concussion protocol. He wasn’t listed on the report Tuesday. ON KNBR Tuesday, Bosa’s dad said he’d be good to go and would play.

Each player listed as a full participant should be viewed as more good news for the 49ers. The defense will need each linebacker against AJ Dillion, who is one of the rare running backs in the NFL that can match their aggression.

Garoppolo practicing in full is exactly how it sounds, there weren’t any limitations throwing. The “will Trey Lance start” internet rumors didn’t last a day. And to be clear, the 49ers weren’t beating Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on the road in the playoffs with a rookie quarterback making his third career start.

Mitchell not having any setbacks with his knee injury midway through the week after a game in which he carried the ball 27 times bodes well for another heavy workload.

Hufanga likely won’t play many defensive snaps, but the team could use him on special teams.