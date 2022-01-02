49ers vs. Texans: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

It’s 2022, and Trey Lance is making his second career start. We spent all week listening to his coaches and teammates speak about how much the rookie quarterback had improved during the past month. Today, we’ll find out.

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel

Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross

Here’s a look at the TV Map, courtesy of 506 Sports:

You’ll view the 49ers/Texans game if you are in the light blue. They’re in the late time slot against the Cardinals and Cowboys, which is the game most of the country will see.

On your phone or tablet, you can stream the game on the 49ers official app, as well as on 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on Safari. Yahoo Sports and the NFL app will have these games for you to stream as well.

Odds: 49ers -13 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 44

The 49ers opened up as 15-point favorites. Then, Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury occurred. The spread got as low as 12 before going back up to 13 Saturday. The total on the game hasn’t changed enough to warrant a conversation.

It isn’t easy to project what happens since we don’t know what to expect from Lance. Despite this being his second start, the pieces around him should do the heavy-lifting. The Niners' offense should roll, while Houston comes back down to earth after last week. San Francisco 28, Houston 13.