Golden Nuggets: Game Day! Go Niners

“The young running back’s game status is officially listed as questionable, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments Friday indicate Mitchell will see the field as much as the ball-carrier feels healthy enough to play.”

“The 49ers will not be forced to turn to a replacement punter, as Mitch Wishnowsky was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.”

“Lance, who threw just one interception in 17 starts at North Dakota State, was falling short in practice. And inside linebacker Fred Warner said his caution was a reason a host of pass-interference flags were falling on the 49ers’ secondary early in the season.”

The question is, how big are the strides Lance has made in all those closed-door sessions and how many fractions of seconds has he been able to shave off his release time? That’s something McDaniel and the other assistants are obsessive about. It’s what makes Sunday’s game so compelling. We should finally get to see Lance put all that practice into, well, practice. With a playoff berth at stake.