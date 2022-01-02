49ers inactives: Jimmy Garoppolo is officially inactive

We’re a little over an hour from kickoff in Santa Clara as the 49ers are set to take on the Houston Texans. Here are the official inactives:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

S Talanoa Hufanga

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

LB Dre Greenlaw

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Maurice Hurst

TE Tanner Hudson

Garoppolo is officially inactive, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering he didn’t practice all week. On Sunday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Garoppolo is likely to undergo offseason surgery on his thumb:

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo﻿’s injury may have been kept quiet for a few days, but the thumb injury he suffered in a loss to the Titans was a significant one. In fact, sources say that Garoppolo is expected to have surgery following the season to repair the torn ligament and chipped bone in the thumb on his throwing hand. In rare times, these types of injuries can heal on their own, but sources say this is not the type that can. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Trey Lance will make his second start. This time around, he’ll have George Kittle at his disposal. I’m fascinated to see what happens after today. How Lance plays likely determines who starts next week, and perhaps, in the playoffs.