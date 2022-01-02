49ers vs. Texans game thread: All eyes on Trey Lance

We’ve made it. The 49ers are set to kickoff against the Texans in about 15 minutes here. The excitement for this game is at an all-time as Trey Lance is in line for his second career start. The Texans are off back-to-back upset wins. It’s challenging for the better teams to repeat performances like that three games in a row. Do you think Houston can? I don’t.

If Lance takes care of the football, San Francisco wins comfortably. If the secondary limits Davis Mills's explosive throws down the sideline last week, the 49ers win. The goal should be to make Mills dink and dunk his way down the field, eventually turning into a mistake.

Get past the Texans, and next week will be a big one against the Rams. First things first, though. I want to see the defensive line get after Mills and take pressure off the secondary. Also, the Niners skill players should do the work today. That’s been the blueprint with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, and that shouldn’t change with a rookie quarterback.