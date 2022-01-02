49ers vs. Texans second half thread: Where’s the offense?

The Texans have six drives and have scored once. 4 of those drives have been three-and-out. The 49ers’ defense is doing its job. I’d even go as far as saying the special teams are holding up their end of the bargain, too. JaMycal Hasty had a 28-yard kick return, and Brandon Aiyuk had two double-digit punt returns.

Houston is averaging 3.6 yards per play but leads at the half 7-3. The 49ers went three and out to start the game. They followed that up and were stopped on 4th & 1 the next drive as Elijah Mitchell lost yardage. The ensuing drive went ten plays and 56 yards but ended with a punt.

The 49ers ran “leak” to start the drive on their fourth drive, but the Texans were all over it, and Trey Lance threw the ball into triple coverage. Of course, it didn’t help that the pass was underthrown, either.

Lance looks overwhelmed and like his head is spinning a bit. He’s 10-for-13 for 105 yards, thanks to the half's final drive. Still, he’s playing a bit frantic and needs to understand what’s open in the NFL and play within the structure of the offense.