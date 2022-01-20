Golden Nuggets: Bosa, Other Key Players Back At Practice

The 49ers’ practice participation report featured a slew of good news, but none more important than Nick Bosa being upgraded to a limited participant after sitting out Thursday’s session.

“Players from both teams talked about what it’ll be like to face the cold on Saturday night — one of several topics we’ll cover in this edition of 49ers Notebook. Other subjects we’ll get into that 49ers Webzone hasn’t covered already today include what the Packers did to get a jump start on preparations for the 49ers, how 49ers assistants DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel are handling current head coaching opportunities, and more.”

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve never, ever, ever been around a football player that called his own shot. I get in basketball, but when you’re playing with 22 people are on the field, 11 of them are trying to tackle you with every ounce of being that they have. And you just say, ‘Hey yeah, give me the ball, I’m going to put the ball in the box,’ and for him to do it, that was a special moment that only a special player could accomplish.”

“The leadership between the coach (Kyle Shanahan) and the GM (John Lynch), it doesn’t seem like it’s a power struggle,” Omenihu said. “They’re on the same page. They have an understanding what they want. They make it very clear of what they want, from GM to head coach, from head coach to the position coaches. It’s not a circus show here. You guys definitely have things down pat and you know what you want of the players. The coaches know the expectations, and it’s sought out and said. And there’s not a lot of switching around, switching guys from being a starter to not being a starter. You understand what you’re doing here and you just get it done.”

“Omenihu, 24, who was acquired in a midseason trade from the Texans, said playing for the 49ers has been a “breath of fresh air” because it’s not an “ego-driven organization” and doesn’t have a “power struggle” between the head coach and general manager.”

“Consider that the 49ers stopped only one of Green Bay’s 25 carries behind the line of scrimmage. The other 24 runs were a steady parade of paper cuts that hacked away at the foundation of the 49ers’ pass rush. In turn, the second-and-9 and third-and-7 situations that Rodgers had constantly faced when the 49ers flooded the pocket in 2019 turned — far too often for the 49ers’ chances — into second-and-6 and third-and-2 scenarios.

Green Bay held a perpetual grip on the game flow as a result, and it’s imperative that the 49ers find a way to avoid a repeat of that dynamic during Saturday night’s NFC divisional round rematch at Lambeau Field.”

“What might hurt Ryans in interviews is that he’s perhaps a bit stale. That might sound harsh, but in his interview sessions with media he speaks overwhelmingly in generalities.

Robert Saleh was always compelling and insightful in his media sessions, and while that may be an unfair calculus to determine if someone gets a head coaching job, it’s our only experience with Ryans.

Perhaps he’s actually very convincing in interviews in a non-media setting. If that’s the case, it shouldn’t take him very long to climb another rung on the ladder, and it’s one he’s been climbing rapidly since retiring as a player in 2015.”