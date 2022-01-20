Joe Staley: Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulder is “definitely something to watch”

For the second week in a row, 49ers legend Joe Staley joined the Niners Nation Gold Standard podcast to help us break down their upcoming playoff matchup. With Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with two separate injuries to his throwing mechanism, we asked him how much of a factor they will be against the Packers.

“I think the injury is definitely something to watch this week. Already with the thumb, but now the throwing shoulder. It’s also to the extent of what that is. I could say that my finger is jammed and it’s going to affect my blocking as an offensive lineman, but really how much is it? It’s going to affect it because it’s a jammed finger, but is it actually broken? Is it actually affecting my job? Only Jimmy knows that, and he’s not going to let anybody know how much it’s actually affecting him. Jimmy is a tremendous competitor. Guys really respect that about him. They know that if he’s out there, he’s making no excuses about anything. I can guarantee you, regardless of what you hear in the media. He’s not telling anybody in the huddle, he’s not telling anybody on the practice field this week, ‘Oh, my shoulder is killing me and that’s why I didn’t throw it to you right there, I don’t want to mess it up.’ If he’s on the field, he’s going to be out there and give it everything he has. I would expect him to play just as efficient as he played against the Rams. I know he threw the two interceptions in that game but he was also incredibly efficient, especially in the second half, of bringing them back in. He’s not going to let whatever he’s dealing with, whatever ailments he has, I don’t think he’s going to be letting that affect him at all - especially in a big game like this.”

There was a marked difference in Garoppolo’s performance in the first half (11/14 for 133 yards) versus the second half (5/11 for 39 yards and an interception) last Sunday. That said, Garoppolo will also have nearly a week of rest and treatment under his belt that wasn’t available against the Cowboys. It’s entirely possible his shoulder will feel much different this week than it did in Texas on Sunday.

Ultimately, Joe said it best. If Garoppolo is on the field, he’s going to be expected to get the ball to the proper place, on target, and on time. Everyone out there is dealing with one thing or another at this point, and the players that can overcome it the best are the ones that will play for a shot at the Super Bowl.

You should definitely check out the entire interview, which you can find on the Niners Nation YouTube page or in podcast form here.

Other topics covered in the episode

1:00 - Why Joe pancaked Rob on Twitter after the game on Sunday night

5:00 - What to be excited about coming out of the Cowboys game

7:22 - How Joe sweats through all his clothes while watching 49ers games

10:18 - Why the 49ers shifted Trent Williams before the blown QB sneak vs. Dallas

12:34 - How does the rest of the offense feel when Jimmy throws one of his interceptions?

14:44 - The conversation Joe had with Deebo Samuel after losing the Super Bowl

20:38 - Why the 49ers are set up for success for years to come

23:44 - The 49ers found their identity

24:30 - How the 49ers have changed since the Packers game in Week 3

26:32 - The Packers will be different this time around

28:20 - Elijah Mitchell will be a big factor in this game

29:16 - How the 49ers replaced Raheem Mostert with Deebo Samuel

30:46 - Why Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury might not be a major problem

33:28 - Do superstitions matter as a fan?

35:00 - “I would love nothing more than to put my face on your feet”

37:53 - Why the cold won’t really matter against Green Bay