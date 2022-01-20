NN prediction contest, Divisional Round: Can the 49ers make it three upsets in a row?

We’ve reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Click here for a look at the Wild Card round results.

The 49ers took care of the Cowboys last week. As usual, they made it interesting but found a way to pull out a victory. San Francisco heads to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

The 49ers are currently 5.5-point underdogs at DraftKings SportsBook, with the total on the game set at 47. It should be worth nothing that Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he’s an underdog on the road. Garoppolo has the highest winning percentage by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era as an underdog.

All times listed below are Pacific:

Bengals @ Titans - Saturday, January 22, 1:30 p.m.

49ers @ Packers - Saturday, January 22, 5:15 p.m.

Rams @ Buccaneers - Sunday, January 23, 12:00 p.m.

Bills @ Chiefs - Sunday, January 23, 3:30 p.m.

By now, you know how the rules work. This is the best weekend of football. We’ve trimmed the fat, and these are the best teams in the NFL. They may not have the best record, but, generally, these are the teams that “belong.”