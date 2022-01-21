Kyle Shanahan held his last press conference before the game against the Packers tomorrow and provided us with a few details about the health of Jimmy Garoppolo.

“He’ll be all right,” Shanahan said, “He’s thrown the ball great. He’s looked as good as he did the week before.”

One of the things that jumped out to people earlier this week was a stark difference in how Shanahan and Garoppolo saw the shoulder injury. Kyle said he didn’t think the shoulder affected Garoppolo’s throws in the second half against the Cowboys, while Jimmy himself noted that the injury affected every throw. Kyle was also asked about that discrepancy yesterday.

“Everyone is affected by things right now. I think the thumb bothers him more than the shoulder, which he’s gotten used to here the last few weeks, but it’s a challenge, just like a lot of guys are. I know it’s harder at the quarterback position, but a number of guys are in that boat, and when Jimmy gets out to game day, he’s going to be alright.”

With no injury designation going into tomorrow’s game, the 49ers appear confident that Garoppolo will be okay against the Packers. According to Shanahan, the team hasn’t increased backup Trey Lance’s reps in any way this week.

“Same as it always is. Jimmy gets all the reps with the ones, Trey runs the scout team, and he’ll get a little in walk-through, but nothing’s different. Jimmy’s been playing through some things, but that’s why he is full go because he’s good enough to play, and we don’t treat it any differently.”

Against Aaron Rodgers and company, the 49ers will need everyone functioning at their best to come away with a victory. If San Francisco is fortunate enough to move on, they’ll advance to their 17th conference title game in franchise history.