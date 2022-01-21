Golden Nuggets: 49ers Arrive In Wisconsin

“On Bosa, Shanahan said “it’s looking good” for his availability on Saturday, but he still has to clear the concussion protocol. He also thinks Ambry Thomas will be “alright,” with a bone bruise in his knee, but if he’s not, either Josh Norman or Dontae Johnson will start.”

“In summary, the 49ers should be the underdogs here. They need to play a clean offensive game founded around physicality, winning the time of possession and be aggressive on fourth downs when the chances present themselves...the defense needs to bend, not break, and be able to pressure Rodgers with some level of regularity to win.”

“That means Warner’s sprained right ankle is feeling better and Garoppolo will play through a sprained right shoulder and thumb. Bosa has another step to clear to get through concussion protocol, but coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism that will happen.”

“You gotta know how to flip that switch,” Jones said. “When I walk into them lines, I’m a different dude. I tell my wife that all the time. She thinks I’m a teddy bear. She ain’t never see me in them trenches. And she don’t want to see that. And that’s why it’s a switch. You’ve got to flip the switch. When I go home, I am a teddy bear. I love my family. I love my nieces and nephews. But you’ve got to be able to just switch. I think a lot of the people on this team have that.””

“From a styles-make-fights perspective, this looks like it could be a higher-scoring affair than one might usually expect. After all, the Week 3 game ended with 58 total points scored and both teams seem to be better offensively now than they were then. Though high-scoring games theoretically benefit the team with the better quarterback, the chess match involved with the two West Coast disciples running the show should make this close.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after today’s practice. Here is everything he had to say.”

“And it’s particularly relevant with the underdog 49ers poised to visit the top-seeded Packers in a divisional playoff game on Saturday night: McDaniel, the Ivy League grad who eschewed investment banking because he found his lone passion was pigskin, is regarded as a running-game savant.”

[Kittle said:] ““Lambeau is going to be awesome. Historic stadium, haven’t played there since 2018. Very excited to go there, it’s kind of a dream come true. Looking forward to that experience to playing a night playoff game at Lambeau, zero degrees. What more can you ask for?”