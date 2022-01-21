Golden Nuggets: 49ers Arrive In Wisconsin

49ers-Packers game statuses: Bosa’s availability ‘looking good’
“On Bosa, Shanahan said “it’s looking good” for his availability on Saturday, but he still has to clear the concussion protocol. He also thinks Ambry Thomas will be “alright,” with a bone bruise in his knee, but if he’s not, either Josh Norman or Dontae Johnson will start.”
“In summary, the 49ers should be the underdogs here. They need to play a clean offensive game founded around physicality, winning the time of possession and be aggressive on fourth downs when the chances present themselves...the defense needs to bend, not break, and be able to pressure Rodgers with some level of regularity to win.”
San Francisco 49ers poised to have Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa against Green Bay Packers
“That means Warner’s sprained right ankle is feeling better and Garoppolo will play through a sprained right shoulder and thumb. Bosa has another step to clear to get through concussion protocol, but coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism that will happen.”
Thompson: From exile, D.J. Jones found a way past the obstacles and into the 49ers’ spirit (paywall)
“You gotta know how to flip that switch,” Jones said. “When I walk into them lines, I’m a different dude. I tell my wife that all the time. She thinks I’m a teddy bear. She ain’t never see me in them trenches. And she don’t want to see that. And that’s why it’s a switch. You’ve got to flip the switch. When I go home, I am a teddy bear. I love my family. I love my nieces and nephews. But you’ve got to be able to just switch. I think a lot of the people on this team have that.””
Aggressive Aaron Rodgers, run-game momentum: What film and analytics reveal about 49ers-Packers matchup (paywall)
“From a styles-make-fights perspective, this looks like it could be a higher-scoring affair than one might usually expect. After all, the Week 3 game ended with 58 total points scored and both teams seem to be better offensively now than they were then. Though high-scoring games theoretically benefit the team with the better quarterback, the chess match involved with the two West Coast disciples running the show should make this close.”
“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after today’s practice. Here is everything he had to say.”
Branch: Key for 49ers may be brilliant, witty mind of run-game guru Mike McDaniel (paywall)
“And it’s particularly relevant with the underdog 49ers poised to visit the top-seeded Packers in a divisional playoff game on Saturday night: McDaniel, the Ivy League grad who eschewed investment banking because he found his lone passion was pigskin, is regarded as a running-game savant.”
49ers vs. Packers: Another heavyweight bout against Aaron Rodgers — 10 observations and our predictions (paywall)
[Kittle said:] ““Lambeau is going to be awesome. Historic stadium, haven’t played there since 2018. Very excited to go there, it’s kind of a dream come true. Looking forward to that experience to playing a night playoff game at Lambeau, zero degrees. What more can you ask for?”
