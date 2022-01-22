DeMeco Ryans to interview with the Vikings Sunday; Raiders also plan to interview Ryans

There are quite a few head coaching vacancies around the NFL. In a copycat league, teams are constantly on the hunt for what works in the league. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans led a defense that was primarily without a functional cornerback for the majority of the season to a top-10 unit.

Aside from all of the stats that show Ryans knows what he’s doing, the Niners' defense style isn’t the norm around the league. Defense is about attitude. When you watch San Francisco, they are as well-coached as it gets but also play with a level of physicality that’s rare to see in today’s game.

That would explain why Ryans is coveted around the league one year into being a defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Minnesota Vikings plan to interview Ryans for its head coaching position Sunday. Additionally, the Raiders will schedule an interview with Ryans for the same position.

Some may fear Ryans will be distracted. I think it’ll be the opposite. Take the Bills last week, for example. Both coordinators had interviews scheduled for the next day, and Brian Daboll scored a touchdown on every drive while Leslie Frazier shut down New England until garbage time.

Hopefully, Ryans has the same fortune. There’s nothing like walking into an interview saying, “Yeah, I just shut down Matthew Stafford for a half, then Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers in back-to-back road playoff games. So how’s your day going?”