SB Nation Reacts: 49ers fans confidence nears preseason levels, which is a good thing

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts and to have YOUR VOICE HEARD by SB Nation and 49ers fans alike.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the 49ers faced a must-win game. Our confidence polls were only 74%, with the Niners backs to the wall.

After a second-half comeback against Sean McVay and the Rams that saw San Francisco explode for 24 points, paired with a defensive clinic against the Cowboys, the confidence polls are closer to how they appeared in the preseason:

I have some Packers fans who are close friends. They are not confident about tonight. That sentiment seems to echo the fanbase as Acme Packing’s confidence polls have tailed off at 83%, despite a first-round bye.

Green Bay gets back plenty of firepower for tonight. That doesn’t mean each player will be 100% or playing more than 50% of the snaps. Take left tackle David Bakhtiari, for example. Aaron Rodgers had to basically tell him the team needed Bahktiari to play in the season's final game. Bakhtiari ended up pulling himself out of the Lions game.

San Francisco is as healthy as they’ve been in months. They’ve been equally as lucky as they’ve been good during the past couple of weeks. That can be true while also acknowledging this team hasn’t played a complete game all season. They have to be due, right?

The 49ers are 5.5-point underdogs at DraftKings, with the total on the game at 47. I’d be surprised if we saw a total of 47 points tonight.

National questions

We did not need to see the Eagles and Steelers in the playoffs. Tampa Bay and Kansas City effectively had bye weeks a week ago.

Everyone says the Divisional playoff round is the best. I agree. It’s because these are the best teams.

The fourth quarter between the Niners/Cowboys was a circus.

Turning the page to this weekend, most people are looking forward to Bills/Chiefs:

That game might finish with both teams scoring in the 30s. The Bengals/Titans feels more like a junior varsity game ahead of tonight’s main event. I don’t think the Bucs/Rams will be that interesting, either.

Speaking of Los Angeles, who is out there voting for the Rams?

The winner between the Packers/49ers will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.