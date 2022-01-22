49ers game thread: Ambry Thomas is inactive; Packers without David Bakhtiari

We are an hour away from kickoff. Two of, in my opinion, the best teams in the NFC face off at Lambeau Field. Both teams will be without key pieces, however. Here’s the 49ers inactive list:

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

RB Trey Sermon

S Jarrod Wilson

LB Marcell Harris

CB Deommodore Lenoir

OT Jaylon Moore

DT Maurice Hurst

We’re looking at Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman opposite of Emmanuel Moseley at cornerback. DeMeco Ryans doesn’t usually allow his cornerbacks to travel. Knowing that, will they double team Davante Adams occasionally? Most of the time? Or just go down swinging with what they do?

CB Jaire Alexander is active but left tackle David Bakhtiari will not play. That’s huge, as San Francisco could use every advantage possible against Aaron Rodgers. I’m not sure if the loss of Bakhtiari offsets the loss of Thomas in the secondary, but it’s close.

Packers WR3 Marqueze Valdes-Scantling is also out. Green Bay used him as a deep threat the last time these two teams played. MVS isn’t a huge loss, but it takes away the speed aspect down the field.

It is....cold. Within a matter of moments of being outside, you cannot feel your hands. Some of the players have gone sleeveless during warmups. They’re running around and won’t be affected. There isn’t any wind or rain, so that’s good news.