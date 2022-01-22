49ers vs. Packers second half thread: Scoring, optional

The 49ers are down 7-0 at the half. It’s been a typical 49er first half that involves plenty of ups and downs full of moments that want to make you pull your hair out. Jimmy Garoppolo looked like the best player on the field until he wasn’t.

Drops have been a killer in this game. San Francisco seemed as though they’d have plenty of big plays, but they haven’t held onto the ball. The one red zone drive the offense had, Garoppolo threw the ball late to Kittle, resulting in an interception.

Aaron Rodgers would complete a 75-yard pass on the next drive, but Jimmie Ward blocked the field goal attempt from Mason Crosby to keep the score one possession. Despite that big play, the Packers have one touchdown on 32 plays and through six drives. You’ll take that every day of the week if you’re DeMeco Ryans.

The offense has to get it in gear, though. Jimmy’s stat line doesn’t look good. He’s 3-for-9 for 43 yards, but it’s not all on him. That turnover was killer, though.

You can’t go a half without scoring and expect to beat Rodgers. They were able to get away with it once. It’s not fair to assume the defense will hold the Packers out of the end zone for multiple drives again. The good news is that San Francisco gets the ball to start the half.