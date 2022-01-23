Golden Nuggets: Victory.... Sunday?!?!?

Hutchinson: 49ers stun Packers in punch-drunk win, stamp ticket to NFC Championship
“On Saturday night, in the fifth-coldest playoff game in Lambeau Field history, that absurdity fell yet again in their favor, as they stumbled and bumbled their way into a borderline incomprehensible 13-10 victory defined by anarchy.”
49ers-Packers: Kyle Shanahan provides post-game updates on Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams
“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after his team’s stunning playoff win over the Green Bay Packers—the second in as many weeks. He provided updates on a couple of key players who fought through injuries in the game.”
What we learned as 49ers pull off miraculous comeback vs. Packers
“The offense struggled in a big way Saturday night at Lambeau Field, but the team’s defense and special teams put the top-seeded Green Bay Packers season in a deep freeze.”
Strong fourth quarter carries San Francisco 49ers past Green Bay Packers, into NFC championship
“It was the first blocked punt return for a touchdown in the 49ers’ playoff history and the second the Packers have given up in theirs. Green Bay is the first team in at least the past 20 postseasons to have a punt and field goal blocked in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.”
2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers’ win over Packers in Divisional Round
“NFL Research: With Saturday’s loss to San Francisco, Aaron Rodgers became the only quarterback in NFL history to lose four playoff starts to a single opponent.
Next Gen Stat of the game: The 49ers gained 25 percent in Win Probability on their blocked punt returned for a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, moving from 16 percent to 41 percent.”
Branch: Lambeau leap: 49ers vault past Packers into NFC final (paywall)
“The team that was one loss from missing the playoffs is one win removed from reaching the Super Bowl.”
Kawakami: The strength and calm of Jimmy Garoppolo, one of the 49ers’ greatest all-time leaders (paywall)
“It’s the way the 49ers are built to win. Not with razzle or dazzle. Not with 40 passes for 300 yards. Not with perfection. They’re not that team. They’re the scuffling underdogs of this playoff season and they’re at their best when things get the weirdest. Garoppolo style!”
Shattering through the snow globe: Inside the 49ers’ final-drive heroics to win at Green Bay (paywall)
[Jimmy said] “As weird as it sounds, there was a calmness. There was a sense of, ‘We’re still controlling this.’ It was going to take one drive. You had to chip away. It was a mature type of game today, where you had to be patient with it.”
San Francisco 49ers’ divisional playoff win against Green Bay Packers causes social media eruption
“The Twitterverse erupted after San Francisco’s upset win, featuring NFL players from past and present.”
