Golden Nuggets: Victory.... Sunday?!?!?

“On Saturday night, in the fifth-coldest playoff game in Lambeau Field history, that absurdity fell yet again in their favor, as they stumbled and bumbled their way into a borderline incomprehensible 13-10 victory defined by anarchy.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after his team’s stunning playoff win over the Green Bay Packers—the second in as many weeks. He provided updates on a couple of key players who fought through injuries in the game.”

“The offense struggled in a big way Saturday night at Lambeau Field, but the team’s defense and special teams put the top-seeded Green Bay Packers season in a deep freeze.”

“It was the first blocked punt return for a touchdown in the 49ers’ playoff history and the second the Packers have given up in theirs. Green Bay is the first team in at least the past 20 postseasons to have a punt and field goal blocked in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.”

“NFL Research: With Saturday’s loss to San Francisco, Aaron Rodgers became the only quarterback in NFL history to lose four playoff starts to a single opponent.

Next Gen Stat of the game: The 49ers gained 25 percent in Win Probability on their blocked punt returned for a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, moving from 16 percent to 41 percent.”

“The team that was one loss from missing the playoffs is one win removed from reaching the Super Bowl.”

“It’s the way the 49ers are built to win. Not with razzle or dazzle. Not with 40 passes for 300 yards. Not with perfection. They’re not that team. They’re the scuffling underdogs of this playoff season and they’re at their best when things get the weirdest. Garoppolo style!”

[Jimmy said] “As weird as it sounds, there was a calmness. There was a sense of, ‘We’re still controlling this.’ It was going to take one drive. You had to chip away. It was a mature type of game today, where you had to be patient with it.”

“The Twitterverse erupted after San Francisco’s upset win, featuring NFL players from past and present.”