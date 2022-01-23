49ers vs. Rams: LA is favored by 3.5 points with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line

That was the most Rams game imaginable. They get out to a double-digit lead and throw up all over themselves instead of putting their opponent away. Los Angeles fumbled on the 1-yard line going in to score a touchdown.

They would go on to fumble, miss a field goal, and fumble again before Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp on a bomb down the field for 44 yards before eventually sealing a 27-20 victory for the Rams.

The Rams are restricting who can buy tickets next game:

“Public sales to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region.”

That’s pathetic. I don’t believe I’ve seen that before. That tells you how terrified the organization is of their home stadium, in the NFC Championship, feeling like an away game.

We’ll get into more of that, the additional storylines, and much more as the week goes along. The 49ers are 3.5-point underdogs, with the total on the game sitting at 47.5 at DraftKings SportsBook. Based on everything we’ve seen and what we just watched this weekend, how could you bet against the Niners?

The NFC Championship will be the late game with a kickoff of 3:30 p.m. PT on FOX.

