Report: Trent Williams’ X-rays on right ankle come back negative

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reported San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams’ X-rays on his right ankle came back negative Sunday:

Those X-rays did not show any fracture, according to the source. Williams spent only one snap on the sideline, and that was only after he was forced to the sideline after reporting as an eligible receiver. He appeared to sustain an ankle injury in the third quarter. While the 49ers were on defense, Williams got his ankle taped and returned to the game.

Wiliams was seen leaving the locker room with a noticeable limp after the Packers game Saturday night. However, Williams only missed one snap against Green Bay.

In those snowy conditions where the ground is frozen, the surface becomes far more challenging to play on. Deebo Samuel said he was hurting all game.

The game isn’t final yet, but it looks as though the 49ers will play the Rams for the third time this season. Leonard Floyd and Von Miller are currently feasting on Tampa Bay’s backup right tackle. The last thing the Niners needed was to replace their best offensive lineman.

There’s no guarantee Williams suits up next week. He’ll likely be limited throughout the week in practice. He’s tough and has battled plenty of injuries throughout his career. Knowing what’s at stake, and there being no guarantee Williams makes it to another championship game, I’d bet he plays.