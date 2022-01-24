Golden Nuggets: Beat LA

“Afterward, Williams used crutches to get to the X-ray room near the 49ers’ locker room at Lambeau Field. Those X-rays did not show any fracture, according to the source.”

“I [expletive] love you guys,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told his team in the locker room after the 13-10 win. “Hey guys, everything about that game, their first drive, how it went down the field, I didn’t see it again after that, [defense]. Unbelievable the whole game. You guys kept fighting.”

“It’s why the 49ers’ zen is so natural and earnest. They know pain and cataclysmic failure. They’ve shared that collective football trauma and dealt their own. Rodgers was supposed to be the boogeyman, but they’ve claimed that title for themselves.”

“Because now, as the 49ers prepare for a climactic third matchup with the Rams this season, this time for the NFC championship on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Lynch and Shanahan have been proven right about keeping Garoppolo, about their ability to maintain team chemistry with Lance as the backup and about this team’s true chance to make it back to the Super Bowl after the 2020 injury-riddled crumbling.”

The Super Bowl is now a legit possibility because the 49ers have become experts at making a 60-minute contest of strategy and playmaking mostly about a test of wills. And so far theirs is stronger. Not even their own mistakes — a pedestrian performance at quarterback, their hit or miss playcalling, their dropped passes — have held up against their toughness.

“The 49ers have beaten the Rams six times in a row. They beat them in an incredible come-from-behind overtime win two weeks ago in Los Angeles to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Still, it’s not enough for the oddsmakers in the NFC Championship Game.”

“Five of those victories have come with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. The 49ers are also 6-0 in games Garoppolo has started, beginning in 2017 in just his fifth start after coming to Santa Clara in a trade with the New England Patriots.”

A flight from San Jose to Tampa is five hours and 14 minutes. Going from San Jose to Los Angeles, meanwhile, is around 52 minutes... That’s what the 49ers saved when the Rams survived to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, which is no small matter considering how taxing long flights are on bruised and battered bodies and the fact that the 49ers have been on the road in six of the last eight weeks.