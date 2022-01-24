ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted Monday morning that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ interview with the Raiders won’t happen until after the NFC Championship game:

With the 49ers in the thick of NFC title game prep, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ interview with the Raiders will likely be after Sunday’s game vs. the Rams. That was the working expectation after Ryans’ interview with Vikings on Sunday. Las Vegas not in major rush

Ryans interviewed with the Vikings on Sunday for their head coaching vacancy. Only Ryans would know whether or not an interview would distract him from thoroughly preparing for the Rams, but now he no longer has to worry about that.

One year into the job, Ryans continues to add to a strong resume after holding Aaron Rodgers to one touchdown at home as the #1 seed. If he can help the 49ers slow down a Matthew Stafford-led offense, which could have scored 50 against the Bucs, Ryans will become even more highly-coveted around the league.

Las Vegas has interviewed interim Rich Bisaccia and Patriots LB coach Jarod Mayo. But, to me, it sounds like a franchise that’s waiting on a decision to go all-in on one Jim Harbaugh.

They gave the interim an interview because he deserved it after everything the Raiders went through this season. Mayo is an obvious Rooney rule interview — further proof that it’s a joke of a rule. Mayo is 35 without any previous coordinator duties. He’s been coaching since 2019. What are we doing here?

Anyway, that would suggest there’s genuine interest in Ryans. That would be something if the finalists for the Raiders head coaching job came down to two coaches responsible for a lot of the 49ers' success during the past decade.