Shanahan says Ambry Thomas has a much better chance of playing this week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Monday afternoon to provide injury updates. Running back, Jeff Wilson has a low ankle sprain. Wilson has not been ruled out for Sunday.

Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the knee during the game. That’s why he was seen limping. Although Samuel is sore, Shanahan said he expects Deebo to practice Wednesday.

Shanahan confirmed that X-Rays were negative on Trent Williams's ankle. Shanahan said, “there are some old components” to Williams’s ankle injury. And while that sounds like a bad thing, it’s not. From my experience, older ankle sprains flaring up aren’t as problematic as new ankle injuries.

Last week, Shanahan said Jordan Willis had a high-ankle sprain. Willis wound up playing last week, obviously. Shanahan said Williams’ ankle is similar and will be monitored throughout the week. His exact words were, “not exactly sure oh his status, have to manage him.”

I’d expect Williams won’t practice this week and will be a game-time decision for the NFC Championship.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas is “doing better today” after not playing due to suffering a bone bruise in his knee. Shanahan said the team knew Thomas wasn’t going to play early in the day when they went to work him out.

Shanahan added that Thomas is “doing better today compared to how he was doing on Sunday. He has a much better chance of playing this week.” After the first drive, Dontae Johnson played well. In sunshine without the weather affecting the receivers, Thomas playing would be a massive gain for the 49ers' defense.

Shanahan shared his thoughts about overtime. He said, “I think you should be able to stop somebody from getting a touchdown if you want the ball back.” I could not agree with that more. This is a competitive sport that features more positions than quarterbacks.