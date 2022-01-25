Golden Nuggets: All Eyes On Trent Williams’s Ankle

“On Monday, Kyle Shanahan said Williams suffered an ankle sprain, but that his tests came back negative. He said he wasn’t sure whether Williams suffered a high or low ankle sprain and that it’s similar to last week’s situation with Jordan Willis.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, two days after the team’s playoff win against the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Here is everything Shanahan had to say.”

“Garoppolo completed 3 of 5 outside-the-numbers throws against Green Bay. The tally: a brilliant 15-yard completion to Kittle, a red-zone interception, two near-picks (one was completed) and a dangerous completion to running back Elijah Mitchell that lost a yard.”

“Both the 49ers and Rams escaped stiff road tests with walk-off field goals this weekend to set up their third meeting of this season, which will mean a whole lot more than the many spirited contests that have come before it. That’s because a ticket to Super Bowl LVI is on the line this time.”

“X-rays on Trent Williams’ right ankle came back negative, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. That’s a good development for the 49ers left tackle, who was hobbled by the end of Saturday’s icy win at Green Bay.”