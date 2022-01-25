49ers Kyle Shanahan defends overtime rules: “stop someone on a touchdown if you want it back.”

The NFL’s overtime rules, which allow the team that receives the first kickoff of the period to win the game if they score a touchdown, have come under immense scrutiny over the past day following the Bills epic 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes went back-and-forth in an incredible game where they each looked like the best signal-caller in the NFL. However, since Kansas City won the toss and Mahomes led a touchdown drive, Allen never got an opportunity to answer in overtime. Many fans and pundits wish the rules had allowed Allen a chance to respond.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio was one of many prominent people who offered their support for a change. Florio said, “I think it reached a critical mass of dissatisfaction and a sense of unfairness because I think whoever wins that toss is scoring a touchdown to win the game... All I know is what they’re doing now created a result last night that I think left a lot of people wanting more.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the current overtime rules in his press conference on Monday. Separating himself from the critics, Shanahan was quick to defend the current system, saying, “I think the way we’ve got it is fine.” Shanahan went even further in his support, adding, “stop someone on a touchdown if you want it back.”

Here’s Shanahan’s full quote: