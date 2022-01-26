Golden Nuggets: SoFi Stadium, Yet Again, Fails Miserably At Keeping Us Away

“The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Los Angeles Rams....Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, and various players are scheduled to speak with the media.”

“Current projections say that Sunday’s NFC Championship Game will see the stands 65% filled with 49ers fans, an increase from the approximately 60% that flooded the seats more than two weeks ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.”

“For all the winning and all the great Garoppolo has brought to the 49ers, it’s also fair to acknowledge his limitations. He gives defenses too many opportunities to collect takeaways without providing the benefits of being able to reach every corner of the field with his arm.”

“I think that might be the 49ers’ largest current edge, actually: Their best offensive player, Samuel, can make plays against the Rams’ best defensive player. And when Ramsey overcommitted on a Deebo sweep play, Samuel fired a TD pass to Jennings in that Jan. 9 game.”

“After the Rams spent most of the second half tripping over themselves rather than stepping on Tampa Bay’s throat, quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked about his team’s resilience. The question was inspired by Stafford’s two long completions in the final 35 seconds that set up the game-winning kick.”

“The 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game and readers delivered some championship-level questions this week. We delve into the future of the team’s vaunted defensive line, possible replacements for ascending defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and why exactly tight end Ross Dwelley had a different uniform number on his chest and back Saturday.”