Trent Williams expected to play Sunday against the Rams

Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice to update the team’s injuries. Here’s a look at the projected practice report for the 49ers:

Limited:

Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle)

Ambry Thomas (knee)

Won’t practice:

Trent Williams (ankle)

Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Full:

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

The 49ers also activated WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. from the injured reserve list.

Shanahan said it’ll be the same as Week 18 when the Niners last played the Rams as far as Trent Williams goes: “In Trent’s mind, there’s no way he’s not playing. Hopefully, he has better luck this game. I know he believes he’s playing, and so do I. If he can, he will.”

After leaving the game on crutches and looking exhausted mentally and physically on the sideline, it wasn't easy to imagine Williams playing when you saw him last week. The inactives are due 90 minutes before the game. If Williams needs to go up to the very second and test it, then so be it. Williams may never get a chance at an NFC Championship again. I’d imagine he plays.

Shanahan said he’s hearing more about Jimmy’s thumb than his shoulder, so, “I guess we're good there.” Kyle talked about what it’s like coaching Garoppolo and how there’s a fine line with his aggressiveness.

Shanahan commended Garoppolo for creating plays that aren’t there and making throws few quarterbacks in the league can — especially under duress. He also added that “sometimes the best play is a sack” when asked about some of Garoppolo’s throws to the sideline and his mentality of always wanting to fit the ball into tight windows.

Here’s his full answer:

Shanahan was talking about the duality of Garoppolo, which is that there are plenty of times he should clearly throw the ball away and does not.



But he also stays in the pocket and throws well in tight situations, pointing out Jennings' drop as one of the best throws he's seen: pic.twitter.com/KWAopl9YZ0 — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) January 26, 2022

There wasn’t any new information on Mitchell or Thomas, who played well against Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 18. Having him back in the secondary against wide receivers who can run will be critical.