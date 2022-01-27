49ers Richard Hightower breaks down game-changing blocked punt against Packers

The 49ers lone touchdown in their 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round came on an incredible special teams play. Defensive end Jordan Willis got past the Packers front line and blocked Corey Bojorquez’s punt with five minutes left in regulation. With the Niners trailing 10-3, safety Talanoa Hufanga came away with the ball and scored a game-tying touchdown.

49ers special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has received plenty of criticism this season for the team’s poor overall special teams performance. However, after multiple big plays, Hightower’s unit has received plenty of praise for its fantastic performance.

In his weekly press conference, Hightower talked to reporters about everything that went into the blocked punt. When asked if the play was caused by an amazing effort by Willis or preparing to attack a weakness in the Packers’ punt-blocking unit, Hightower responded, “I think it’s all of the above.” Hightower credited his staff for noticing some of their weaknesses but also acknowledged how the block was set up by the 49ers players who “did a good job of showing disguises on a lot of different other returns.” As for the play itself, Hightower said Willis “executed the technique perfectly.”

Hightower and the 49ers are gearing up for another big challenge against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. While it’s hard to imagine San Francisco’s special teams generating a play as important as Willis’ blocked punt for a second week in a row, Hightower will surely hope his unit’s preparation will put them in a position to take advantage of any opportunities that arise.

Regardless of what happens this Sunday, though, the Niners faithful will always have fond memories of this moment:

WHAT A HEADS UP PLAY BY THE ROOK @TalanoaHufanga #SFvsGB on FOX/49ers App pic.twitter.com/yzP6NAqWgW — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2022

Here are Hightower’s full comments on the blocked punt returned for a touchdown: