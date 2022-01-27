Mike McDaniel expected to receive a second interview with the Dolphins

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans isn’t the only coordinator on the Niners staff that’s making the rounds for head coaching vacancies.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was one of three candidates expected to receive a second interview as the Miami Dolphins narrow their search for a head coach after parting ways with Brian Flores after the regular season.

ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe said the Dolphins expect to keep its defensive staff intact. Aside from McDaniel, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll were the other finalists.

The Dolphins featured one of the worst running games in the NFL. Daboll is a wizard, but if I’m giving my offense an extreme makeover and want to protect my quarterback, I’m rolling with the guy that’s been Kyle Shanahan’s right-hand man for over a decade.

This is what happens when you are a successful organization. It’s a copycat league, and you see Shanahan’s influence all over the NFL on offense. Shanahan is going on his second defensive coordinator being hired as a head coach. If Ryans isn’t hired this cycle, it’ll be sooner than later.

It might not be McDaniel’s time yet. But, if it is, it’d be a remarkable turnaround that’s well-deserved. If not, his time will come — especially if the 49ers keep making NFC Championships.

For Shanahan, I’m sure there’s a feeling of gratification knowing the rest of the NFL sees the product that you’re putting on the field on both sides of the ball and wants to emulate what you’re doing.

If McDaniel, Ryans, or Ran Carthon are hired, the 49ers are set to receive multiple third-round compensatory picks.