Ambry Thomas practices in full; Trent Williams misses another practice

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan updated the media with the injury report for Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice:

T Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited participant:

RB Jeff Wilson Jr (ankle)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Full participant:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

Thomas listed as a full-participant is a massive win for the Niners. He was coming along nicely in his development and had a pair of strong outings against quality competition before sitting out last week against the Packers.

As for Williams, Shanahan said he thought his injury occurred later in the game and not on the 3rd & 1 conversion where Williams went in motion. Here’s Shanahan on Williams:

“No, we just look at it as the same play that we’ve been doing for 10 years and just what’s one more piece we can add to it. It used to only be [FB Kyle Juszczyk] Juice and then we added the tight ends and then we added running backs and then we added receivers. Trent mentioned it to me a long time ago kind of halfway joking. And he was the only guy left and he’s probably the best guy you can imagine ever doing it. I can’t believe it’s legal. It’s scary for me to even watch. But no, we did it once. We did it in a walkthrough the night before we left here and it’s not something that Trent had to practice too much. He had to just time out the motion with the snap count and run full speed through the D-gap and clean up whoever shows. And when they showed, they got out there pretty fast. I thought it was was one of the cooler plays I’d seen, just because of who was on it, not because of the play we ran.”

“I can’t believe it’s legal.”

Shanahan also spoke about his players sticking up for Jimmy Garoppolo on social media in recent days:

“It shows what our guys think of him. And it also shows our guys probably are on social media. They probably feel a need to stick up for him. I know his social media probably hasn’t been that great, so I’m glad they’re sticking up for him because what they say is the truth. Jimmy is one of the main reasons we’re here. He’s done an unbelievable job. People don’t give him enough credit. Yeah, we win as a team and that’s why he doesn’t always have the same stats that some of these MVP candidates have, but Jimmy’s a very good quarterback and he doesn’t worry about any of that stuff. He doesn’t worry about social media. That’s why he’s a little similar to me, he probably doesn’t have as much of an idea as that stuff. And he never really changes and I think that’s what people respect the most about him. He’s gone through some ups and downs while he’s been here, like most quarterbacks do, but he’s the same guy. And that’s why people, first and foremost, respect him as a human as a person. And then the way that he goes and battles on the field, everyone knows how tough he is, everyone knows how hard he’ll compete running with the ball and our guys also know he can throw pretty well too.”

ESPN’s Mina Kimes said Garoppolo didn’t play well against Green Bay and referenced plenty of plausible points. Former 49er QB Jeff Garcia and Deebo Samuel took to social media:

Ugh, Jeff. Be better. Not that she needs my help, but @minakimes has a bigger platform than you b/c she’s a better analyst than you are.



“I played, you didn’t” is the Jeff Garcia of arguments.



Oh by the way, Mina has as many conference championship game appearances as you do. pic.twitter.com/HN2Eg1VjnC — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) January 27, 2022