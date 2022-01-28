After the 49ers came back and beat the Rams in Week 18, George Kittle revealed a little of the trash talk he heard during the game and offered some of his own.

Anyone else remember this after the #49ers beat the Rams in Week 18?



Looks like @gkittle46 is going to get his wish and I can't wait to see it! #FTTB pic.twitter.com/Th45qK0R6g — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) January 24, 2022

I wasn’t the only one that remembered the comment. Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris referenced it yesterday during his session with the media.

“He came out and talked about the body-bag game last week, and he put us in one, and now it’s our time to pay him back. We don’t look at it like bulletin board material or anything like that...He’s a really fun player to play against because of his competitiveness, his toughness, and we can’t wait to go out there and try to make some plays.”

Raheem Morris has been around the league long enough to know that if you say something about one of the other team’s best players and use the words, “pay him back,” it’s going to wind up on a bulletin board somewhere.

For his part, Kittle didn’t take the bait when asked about Morris’ comments, except to say, “If you have to find inspiration to play...ah, it is what it is.”

How much fun is Sunday’s game going to be?

