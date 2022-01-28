Golden Nuggets: Jordan Willis Eats For Free

“In encouraging news, corner Ambry Thomas participated in full for the first time since suffering a bone bruise in his knee against the Dallas Cowboys.”

“He’s doing treatment around the clock, I think making really good progress,” Lynch added. “While he hasn’t been on the field as of yet, I suppose ‘hopeful’ is the right word. But I, like Kyle, never doubt Trent Williams.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters before practice today. Here is everything he had to say.”

“For me, personally, I just didn’t want to be taking all the praise for a team effort,” Willis said. “This whole year has been such ups and downs for the team, so even though in that moment I was graced with the opportunity to block the punt, I don’t want that to go down as that’s the reason why we are sitting where we are. A lot of people have persevered to get here, and all the work the coaches put in night and night out, week in and week out, all the criticism Coach Shanahan’s taken, all the criticism Jimmy Garoppolo’s taken, all the criticism some of our top players on defense have taken, and they’ve all worked hard to dig us up out of this mess. I just didn’t want to be just one play to be a defining moment for all the hard work this whole organization to be where we are.”

“(Hightower) “basically said to me, ‘You’re going to go out there and block it like you did in Cincinnati,’” Willis said. “I took the field and in my mind I was just going to get off the ball and be physical. And before you know it, the snapper’s in the backfield and I put my hand up.”

“When you talk about George Kittle, you’re talking about a competitor, you’re talking about a tough guy,” Morris said. “He came out, he talked about the body bag game (that week) and he put us in one. Now, it’s our time to pay him back.”