49ers injury report: Trent Williams is officially listed as questionable

The 49ers are headed to Los Angeles Friday night. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would go home for a few hours, spend some time with their families, and get on the bus around 8 p.m. PT.

The 49ers have their lightest injury report of the season. There isn’t a player ruled out or doubtful. However, running back Jeff Wilson and left tackle Trent Williams are listed as questionable with ankle sprains.

Shanahan would not reveal whether Trent sustained a high-ankle sprain or not when he was asked but gave the reporter credit for asking. Here’s Shanahan on his star left-tackle:

“Trent’s adamant that he’s going. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t play, but I was surprised the last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish the game Saturday.”

If Shanahan wouldn’t tell us whether or not Williams has a high-ankle sprain, then I think we all know the answer to the question. I can’t imagine Williams’ injury got any better finishing the game last week — especially on that hard surface.

Shanahan, on wide receiver Mohamed Sanu potentially playing: “There is a chance. It plays off our situation on special teams and which way we want to go.”

Shanahan added that he’s “love” to have Sanu active. If he’s not going to play offense — Jauan Jennings is the slot receiver for the foreseeable future — or special teams, I have a difficult time seeing Sanu playing in an NFC Championship after missing nearly three months with an injury.

Shanahan singled out Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick, along with other veterans on both sides of the ball, to allow the rookies to get acclimated before playing heavy snap counts later in the season. Here’s Shanahan on Norman:

“For him to do what he did, to get us this far and to still allow us the time to be patient with Ambry until it was his time to go, that was huge.”