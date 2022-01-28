NN Prediction contest, Conference Championship edition: Super Bowl LIV rematch?

We’re onto the NFC Championship for our weekly predictions. First, here’s a look at the Divisional Round results. This week is as straightforward as it gets. There are two games for you to pick. I imagine there won’t be much variance in the selections.

Remember, if you’re trailing against somebody, you may have to think outside of the box, bite the bullet, and take an underdog.

We love the matchup in the NFC Championship game. Even when you ignore everybody who comes here roots for the 49ers, there are numbers we haven’t divulged that paint an even clearer picture as to why San Francisco has the Rams number.

Matthew Stafford is money against man coverage. He struggles against zone coverage, as evidenced by his 15-to-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio. What do the Niners love to run? You guessed it, zone coverage.

The 49ers are 3.5-point underdogs against the Rams, with the total on the game sitting at 46 at DraftKings SportsBook.

All times below are Pacific:

Bengals @ Chiefs - Sunday, January 30, 12:00 p.m.

49ers @ Rams - Sunday, January 30, 3:30

You know the rules by now. Enjoy the weekend, everyone. We’ll see you on Sunday.