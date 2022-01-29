Golden Nuggets: One Sleep Away...

“On Friday, Shanahan said Williams and Jeff Wilson Jr. — both of whom have ankle sprains — will be questionable for Sunday’s game. He declined to clarify whether it was a high or low ankle sprain, but said Williams, just as he was in Week 18, is “adamant” that he’s going to play.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters after today’s practice. Here is everything they had to say.”

“There’s not another receiver in the league that plays like me and do the things that I do,” Samuel said. “I don’t see the need to watch anyone that don’t do the things that I do.”

“Kyle had a friend who, somehow, I don’t know what the connection was, but he delivered these scooters,” Lynch said. “And these scooters can really move. So we were going back and forth to the stadium. One night, we had some fun and I got on there, had no idea how fast that thing moved. And I ended up crashing against the wall.”

“Usually receivers are prima donna guys who don’t want much contact,” Bosa said. “But the receiver group here … they don’t bring in guys with that mentality. They bring guys who want to block and earn the right to catch balls.”

“It’s the reason why I do what I do,” said Mitchell, who flew back to Erath during the bye week in October to serve as grand marshal of the town’s homecoming parade. “Just being from a small town and to have all that support, it’s just amazing to me. They just make me who I am, really.”

“She was everything,” Johnson said. “My dad wasn’t around, so she was my mom, my dad, my best friend, my homie — everything that you can think of. That’s who she was, and she’s always been close to me and I’ve always been close to her. I was her only child. It was this connection that we had and a bond that we had that was very special. I’ll cherish it the rest of my life.”