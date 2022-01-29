 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL, kinda; Jim Harbaugh is interviewing with the Vikings

Trenton Cannon has been activated from the IR

By Kyle Posey
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 49ers made a few moves ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship:

Activated from injured reserve:

RB Trenton Cannon

Activated from practice squad:

QB Nate Sudfeld

LB Mark Nzeocha

Waived:

WR River Cracraft

Cannon is a key special teamer and would also likely serve as the primary kick returner.

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco said there isn’t a change in the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, and this was simply a way of rewarding Sudfeld, who isn’t expected to be active Sunday. Teams can elevate two players from the practice squad, but they’re not required to dress Sunday.

Mohamed Sanu wasn’t activated, which is a sign that the team wasn’t going to play him on special teams. Nzeocha will continue to fill in.

In non-49er news, Tom Brady retired from the NFL after 22 seasons, kind of. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington tweeted that Brady was hanging up the cleats.

But:

Brady is going to drag this out and have some fun with this situation, I imagine.

There were tweets on Saturday morning saying the Vikings, and former Niners coach Jim Harbaugh has communicated for their head coaching vacancy. There have been whispers about Harbaugh and Minnesota, and Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk confirmed those on Saturday afternoon:

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is also in the running for the Vikings job. There are no games scheduled in the NFL, and they managed to grab the headlines still.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

