Tom Brady has retired from the NFL, kinda; Jim Harbaugh is interviewing with the Vikings

The 49ers made a few moves ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship:

Activated from injured reserve:

RB Trenton Cannon

Activated from practice squad:

QB Nate Sudfeld

LB Mark Nzeocha

Waived:

WR River Cracraft

Cannon is a key special teamer and would also likely serve as the primary kick returner.

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco said there isn’t a change in the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, and this was simply a way of rewarding Sudfeld, who isn’t expected to be active Sunday. Teams can elevate two players from the practice squad, but they’re not required to dress Sunday.

Mohamed Sanu wasn’t activated, which is a sign that the team wasn’t going to play him on special teams. Nzeocha will continue to fill in.

In non-49er news, Tom Brady retired from the NFL after 22 seasons, kind of. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington tweeted that Brady was hanging up the cleats.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @AdamSchefter and me. More coming on https://t.co/b1HxijCoJE. pic.twitter.com/lgwoH4dATL — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 29, 2022

But:

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

This has been handled clumsily at best. But Tom Brady is the only one who will speak for Tom Brady. Now his agent has said as much. Brady has told Bucs GM Jason Licht within the hour he’s undecided. So we wait for HIS official decision. https://t.co/6GtdgNCutU — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

Brady is going to drag this out and have some fun with this situation, I imagine.

There were tweets on Saturday morning saying the Vikings, and former Niners coach Jim Harbaugh has communicated for their head coaching vacancy. There have been whispers about Harbaugh and Minnesota, and Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk confirmed those on Saturday afternoon:

Per source, the Vikings are interviewing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/weN74wPLgj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2022

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is also in the running for the Vikings job. There are no games scheduled in the NFL, and they managed to grab the headlines still.