Trey Lance himself might not admit it, but things looked a little fast for him in the first half against the Texans. As the game went along, however, Lance found his footing, and the 49ers' offense found the explosive plays they needed to get a win they absolutely needed.

Lance himself said he started to feel more comfortable just before the end of the first half.

“I think I got into a better rhythm, probably settled in after that two-minute drive. I think that is when I started talking to [quarterbacks coach] Rich [Scangarello] and [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and kind of let them know that I felt settled, honestly. But yeah, hopefully, can get started faster, whenever that next time is.”

In the first half, Lance was 10 of 13 for 105 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. In the second half, Lance was 6 of 10 for 144 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (he also drew a 37-yard defensive pass interference penalty on a deep throw to Brandon Aiyuk). Three of those six second-half completions went for 43, 45, and 29 yards, respectively, and every one of those completions went for either a first down or a touchdown.

If Kyle Shanahan was excited about those explosive plays, he sure kept a lid on it after the game.

“I think he did some real good things; besides the bad interception, I thought he protected the ball real well. That was a big thing going into this game, and he did a good job on all those except for one play. I think he was very efficient, just looking at his numbers. That big play at the end was huge. For the most part, he made some pretty good decisions running the ball.”

Unfortunately, Kyle also didn’t reveal what he’s doing at quarterback against the Rams one way or the other, so it looks like we’ll have to play that game for another week. Regardless, it was good to see Trey Lance settle down in his second career start, and hopefully, he gets more and more at ease the more reps he gets.

