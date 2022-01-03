49ers place 3 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list; Trent Williams has an elbow sprain

Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Monday afternoon to provide injury updates. Three players are going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

CB Dontae Johnson

CB K’Waun Williams

RB Raheem Mostert

Even though Mostert is on the injured reserve, he’s still subject to being tested since he’s around the team. Also, Johnson and Williams could still return to play Sunday against the Rams because of the recent change in protocols.

Fully vaccinated players can “test out” of COVID-19 protocols and return from quarantine quicker. The player must be asymptomatic for at least 24 hours. If fully vaccinated, the player can return from quarantine as soon as the day after his initial positive test.

During the fourth quarter, Trent Williams sustained an elbow injury but stayed in the game until the final drive. Shanahan said Williams’s injury isn't considered as the ligament tear Williams suffered last year. Williams is day-to-day and will be evaluated as the week goes along.

Elijah Mitchell came out of the game healthy: Looked real good. Took a little bit to get going, missed first run of the game, and hasn’t missed many. Obvious reason why is he hadn’t been out there a month. Checked out fine. Sore, as running backs are after games. No setback with knee injury.

Marcell Harris has a stinger. That’s the only other injury Shanahan reported.

Shanahan said it was his decision to bench Josh Norman. He said Norman’s job is “up in the air” and added that “hopefully, we have four options.” The fourth option, Emmanuel Moseley, “has a chance” to play Sunday.

Shanahan said he expects to open the practice windows Wednesday for Moseley, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and safety Tavon Wilson. Dre Greenlaw and Maurice Hurst are also expected to resume practicing Monday.

I think we’re underselling how much Emmanuel Moseley means to the 49ers’ defense. He’s 6th in the NFL in completion percentage allowed at 45.7%. In 10 starts, Moseley’s given up more than 11 yards in coverage just three times, per Sports Info Solutions.

Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo taking time off could give his torn UCL more time to “re-latch.” I wanted to say something smart to him like, “I’m no doctor, but…” Anyway, he described Jimmy’s injury more as a pain management issue and it needs time. He’ll see if Garoppolo can go on Sunday.

Shanahan said, “I feel real good with it, especially only doing it twice,” when asked about creating a game plan for Trey Lance. He also noted how Lance’s throwing motion has tightened up since the start of the season.