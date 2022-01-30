49ers vs. Rams: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

The takeover has already started in Los Angeles as 49er fans have been seen all over the city this weekend. I cannot wait to see the contract between Niner and Ram fans at SoFi Stadium. I would be shocked if there wasn’t a sea of red in the stands.

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2021

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, CA

Network: Fox

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Color Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi

You can stream all playoff games on the Yahoo Sports or NFL app free of charge. No TV Map is needed as this is a standalone game.

Odds: 49ers +3.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 45.5

Only one of our staff members picked the 49ers to lose this weekend. I’ve gone back and forth about how many points we’ll see. At first, I thought Kyle Shanahan would run the ball a bunch, play keep away, and try and win that way.

The more I think about it, the more I believe the Niners will want to dictate what the Rams do on both sides of the ball — meaning Shanahan will come out on the attack. For that reason, I love Jimmy Garoppolo’s prop of over 226 yards passing. So that’s going to be my “best bet” for this game.

My prediction was 23-21, San Francisco. That was too low. My revised prediction is now 27, 24, Niners.