49ers vs. Rams game thread: Trent Williams is ACTIVE, but has a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain

The Rams will have two backup safeties

By Kyle Posey
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Kyle’s update, 2:44 p.m.: According to ESPN’s Diani Russini, Trent Williams is playing with a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain. Williams plans to play through the pain with “all heart.” I’m sure it’s just that, Trent.

The score isn’t final as of writing this, but it looks like the winner of the NFC Championship will face the Kansas City Chiefs, barring an epic collapse that would take more end-of-half blunders.

For the 49ers, the question was whether or not Trent Williams would play. He entered SoFi Stadium in style:

According to Josina Anderson, Williams said he’s “all good” and will play. Williams is active. Williams allows the offense to do so much more on the ground and through the air. Here’s a look at the inactives for today’s game:

WR Mohamed Sanu

RB Jeff Wilson (ankle)

DT Maurice Hurst

LB Marcell Harris

CB Deommodore Lenoir

OG Aaron Banks

QB Nate Sudfeld

Ambry Thomas is back in the lineup. That’ll be big for the secondary—no real surprises for the inactive list.

Jaylon Moore is active, as is Trey Sermon. Will Moore serve as the swing tackle? Will Sermon contribute on special teams or even sneak in a snap on passing downs?

Rams S Taylor Rapp will miss his third game in a row. That means the Rams will play two backup safeties.

