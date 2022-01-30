49ers vs. Rams second half thread: Win the half and go to the Super Bowl

Are you not entertained? This is a typical 49er game. The defense bailed out the offense with a red-zone interception. The offense missed an easy scoring opportunity but scored before the end of the half, as they tend to do.

At the end of the half, Robbie Gould’s field goal gave the Niners the lead, but Trent Sherfield had an impressive play to down a punt at the three-yard line, and Travis Benjamin had a nine-yard punt return.

So far, so good, as the 49ers have a 10-7 halftime lead and will receive the opening kickoff. The defense has to do a better job on third downs. The Rams are 7-for-10. Naturally, one of the only stops led to a missed field goal and a short field that led to points.

On offense, just continue to stay on schedule. I’d lean on the running backs in the passing game underneath and still take my shots down the field. The wide receivers have been open for the most part, and the offensive line is holding up. Garoppolo isn’t playing poorly outside of the miss to Kittle.

My score prediction? 24-20, 49ers.