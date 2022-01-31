DeMeco Ryans declines second interview with the Vikings; opts to stay with 49ers

On a day when 49ers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was rumored to be the leading candidate for the Dolphins head coaching vacancy, the defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans removed his name from the Vikings coaching search.

According to multiple reporters, Ryans has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Vikings head coaching position. That’s the best news you can ask for, as Ryans was incredible all season and led the 49ers to one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are flying in a familiar face, Jim Harbaugh, for an interview Wednesday. Harbaugh spoke to the Vikings on Saturday. If you’re flying a coach out, he’s probably getting the job.

We’ll update you on Harbaugh, McDaniel, and the rest of the coaching news as they continue to roll in. Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and Jimmy Garoppolo will all speak to the media late Tuesday morning. I’m sure the former two will have something to say about their coordinators.