Golden Nuggets: Jimmie Ward Joins The COVID List

“The 49ers announced earlier Monday afternoon that they placed cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams on COVID-19 reserve. They since have added safety Jimmie Ward.”

“There is some more encouraging news to report. Shanahan said the following four players (all of whom are on injured reserve besides Maurice Hurst) are expected to return to practice this Wednesday.”

“The options for the 49ers are: 1). A quarterback who is less than 100 percent physically; or, 2). A quarterback who is currently at less than 100 percent with the team’s offensive system.”

“Key’s overall score is the highest of any edge defender so far in Week 17. The fourth-year lineman recorded seven quarterback pressures - one sack, three hits, three hurries in just 17 pass rushes. “

“Well, the Rams are coming off an East Coast win in Baltimore and their defense played 71 snaps (with star defender Aaron Donald playing 100 percent of those snaps for just the second time this season). The 49ers defense, meanwhile, was on the field for 67 snaps against the Texans. The Rams offense played 58 snaps vs. 62 for the 49ers.”

“It all depends on how bad the injury is,” Hay said. “You’ll see these sometimes and it’s a sprain and a little avulsion fragment. And the thumb is basically stable because it wasn’t completely torn off. And the guy’s like, ‘Hey, let’s tape it up and play.’”