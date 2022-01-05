Golden Nuggets: Lance Film Breakdowns Galore

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed CB Darqueze Dennard to the team’s practice squad. Dennard (5-11, 202) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.”

““I think it’s up in the air right now,” Shanahan admitted. “Especially with Dontae going on COVID. Hopefully, all the protocols will go right, and we can get him back here in five days. But Josh has held up throughout the year.”

“Adding Akers isn’t the only addition the Rams will have since the last time they faced the 49ers in Week 10. Yes, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller both made their Rams debuts when the 49ers beat them 31-10, but they were shells of themseleves and just inserting themselves into the system.”

“I thought he was good,” Baldinger said Tuesday morning on 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast when asked about Lance’s play from the pocket. “I can’t find any glaring mistakes from Trey this past weekend. I thought he saw the field really well, considering he hadn’t really played in three months. ... I thought he threw the ball with real touch when he had to. I thought he lasered it when he had to. It’s hard to find, really, any criticism.”

“Jimmy is so good at just being an efficient, on-time passer, getting the ball out quick, letting his guys do things with it. And Trey, he can do a little bit more improvising, getting outside of the pocket and getting the ball downfield. And that is a stress for defenses,” Juszczyk said.”

“His most notable third-down conversion came one play before his touchdown pass to Mitchell, with the 49ers trailing 7-3 and facing 3rd-and-3 at Houston’s 14-yard line... Lance’s first read was Kittle, who was double covered down the middle as the pocket began to collapse. Lance, who often looked harried under pressure early in the game, responded by drifting to his right as running back JaMycal Hasty emerged from the backfield on a delayed route and did something I didn’t fully appreciate during the game: He jumped and threw a midair pass, leading Hasty perfectly toward the left sideline, for a 6-yard gain.”

49ers Legend and UC Davis alum (go Aggies) J.T. O’Sullivan put together this really nice 27 minute film review of Lance’s game against the Texans.

“She said the bone can heal nicely over time. The catch: It usually takes four to six weeks for that to occur, and the upcoming Rams game will be 17 days since the injury .... “So, he could be partially healed,” she said. “It’s not going to be perfect. Technically, he won’t do any further damage by playing with it, it just may not be strong enough. He certainly won’t be back at his baseline. But I guess if he plays with some sort of wrapping, it may help.””