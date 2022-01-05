Injury updates: Garoppolo threw Tuesday; limited in practice Wednesday

Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo threw Tuesday for the first time since he injured his thumb against the Titans on December 23. Shanahan said the throwing session went well enough to make Garoppolo limited during Wednesday’s practice.

Shanahan went out of his way to say he’s not going to name the starter before Sunday’s game, mostly for competitive reasons. However, since Wednesday isn’t a full-speed practice, it won’t be as challenging for Jimmy. Kyle said Garoppolo would try and do what he can but expects Trey Lance to get the majority of the reps.

Garoppolo spoke about his injury and throwing on Tuesday. He said it’s “literally a day-by-day thing” and that he work up feeling good on Tuesday but “didn’t feel so hot” this morning after throwing. When asked about how it feels to throw with a torn ligament, Jimmy said, “it..f*ck…it hurts. It feels like the web in your hand is kind of tearing a little bit. But ... it’s all good.”

Trying to come back less than halfway through an injury will do that. Garoppolo will do what it takes to play, but also will remain a team player: “Gotta be smart, do what’s best for the team to win... I want everything in my body to be out there, but gotta be smart at the same time.”

Elijah Mitchell not practicing is the bigger story. Shanahan said Mitchell is dealing with the same injury that kept him out the past few weeks before the Texans game. “I think we’re listing him with a knee injury,” Shanahan said.

Let’s hope Mitchell is a game-time decision at worst. If he needs to rest, then so be it. The offense goes to a different level when Mitchell is on the field. The 49ers losing Mitchell while the Rams gain running back Cam Akers back from an Achilles injury would be quite the turn of events.

Trent Williams is also not practicing as he’s dealing with an elbow sprain. Shanahan said Williams is in too much pain to practice today but didn’t seem too concerned about his status for Sunday. “If Trent could be out there, he’d be out there.”

Here’s the injury report

Limited:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DT Mo Hurst

S Talanoa Hufanga

LB Dre Greenlaw

S Jaquiski Tartt

Did not participate:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

RB Elijah Mitchell

LT Trent Williams