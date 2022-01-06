Jimmy Garoppolo on his thumb injury: “F*ck it. It hurts”

Kyle Shanahan didn’t want to offer any information on the 49ers’ quarterback situation on Wednesday, but Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t quite as tight-lipped.

“F*ck it. It hurts...Basically what we’re trying to do is let the bone reattach to the other bone. So it’s just a process. It takes time. I don’t know. We’ve been doing everything we can to speed it up, but yeah, you’ve got to let nature do its thing and let your bones heal up. But, at the end of the day, I know it’s not going to be 100 percent. I’m realistic about that, but we’re doing everything we can to get it as close as we can to that.”

Sunday will mark 17 days since the initial injury on December 23rd. It’s hard not to wonder if it’s fair to the team or Jimmy Garoppolo to put him out there when he has to be far less than 100 percent. As we’ve outlined here on Niners Nation, Garoppolo doesn’t have the best track record when playing with an injury. Are those numbers likely to continue when this issue directly affects his throwing? From Jimmy’s perspective, is that film the last thing he wants other teams to see when they consider whether or not to trade for him this offseason?

It might be an easier sell if Trey Lance had finished the game against the Texans the way he started it, but he very clearly did not. The rookie absolutely settled in and made big plays in the second half. Big plays, I might add, that Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t bring to the table even when all the ligaments in his hand are fully attached.

Whatever happens on Sunday, this quarterback situation is going be the biggest on-field quarterback decision a 49ers coach has made since Jim Harbaugh stuck with Colin Kaepernick over Alex Smith in 2012. Regardless of the choice, here’s hoping the team ends up the better for it.

You can hear more of what Jimmy Garoppolo said in today’s 49ers in Five podcast. Download it everywhere and leave us a five-star rating and a review.