Golden Nuggets: Another Day, Another DB on the COVID List

“After making it through the majority of the season without COVID-19 having a significant impact, the 49ers have found themselves dealing with a cluster of cases in the secondary.”

“Garoppolo threw warmup passes before practice and appeared to be throwing the ball with velocity and accuracy. Prior to practice, coach Kyle Shanahan said rookie Trey Lance would likely take most of the first-team practice snaps.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters before today’s practice. Here is everything they had to say.”

““It f— … it hurts,” he said when asked how it feels to play with a torn thumb ligament. “I don’t know how else to describe it. It feels like the web in your hand is kind of tearing a little bit. Yeah, that’s probably the best way I could describe it. But yeah, it’s all good.”

“We are coming to the end of the 2021 regular season and yes, we are already talking about next year’s schedule. While the schedule hasn’t been set, the opponents for next season have been determined via the team’s placing in the NFC West.”