Jimmy Garoppolo’s health continues to be the biggest topic in the 49ers universe, and yesterday was no exception. Almost every person that got behind a microphone was asked how the quarterback looked during practice.

“Jimmy just looked like Jimmy to me,” Deebo Samuel said, “Same confidence, same throws, same balls, same energy. Same everything. I don’t think he took a step backwards. He’s just going to do it the best way possible. It doesn’t look like his thumb hurts, and he’s out there doing a good job this week.”

George Kittle wasn’t quite as positive, which is strange considering he’s always been the ultimate Jimmy Garoppolo hype man. Here’s what George said when asked whether Jimmy is throwing the ball normally and with the same power and velocity.

“Uh, yeah, I mean, I think, uh, compared to last week, I think he looks better. I don’t know what it feels like. I know chipped bones don’t feel great. I’ll just let Jimmy’s quote speak for itself. I know it hurts. So whatever he’s doing out there, I think he’s doing a really good job so far, and we’ll see what happens these next couple days.”

Personally, I think the quotes read better than how they sounded when they were spoken, but that’s just my opinion (If you’re interested, you can hear them in today’s 49ers in Five podcast).

Regardless, with Garoppolo practicing both Wednesday and Thursday, it certainly looks like he’s trending in the right direction to get the start in the biggest game of the year so far. At the very least, the 49ers have done a much better job giving their opponents something to think about this week as opposed to last week when Jimmy never even threw a football.