NN Prediction contest Week 18: Can the 49ers make it six in a row against the Rams

We’re into the final week of our prediction contest. After the conclusion of Week 18, there will be two contests. One for the top-16 players and an open contest for all. Stephen Chavez will have the rules and format post for the playoffs.

The 49ers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings SportsBook for the season-finale, with the total on the game set at 44.5.

All times listed below are Pacific:

Steelers @ Ravens - January 9, 10:00 a.m.

Packers @ Lions - January 9, 10:00 a.m.

Bengals @ Browns - January 9, 10:00 a.m.

49ers @ Rams - January 9, 2:25 p.m

Saints @ Falcons - January 9, 2:25 p.m

Chargers @ Raiders - January 9, 5:20 p.m.

Visiting Team @ Home Team: Visiting Team score - Home Team score

Using the 49ers @ Rams Week 18 game as an example, if you think San Francisco will win 27-24, the required format is:

San Francisco @ Rams: 27-24

If you think Los Angeles will win 27-24, the required format is:

San Francisco @ Rams 24-27

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

San Francisco @ Rams 24-27 would be scored as San Francisco winning 27 - 24 based on the bold highlight of San Francisco as the intended winning team. Likewise, San Francisco @ Rams: 27-24 would be scored as Los Angeles winning 27 - 24 based on the bold highlight of the Rams as the intended winning team.

A bold highlight of the team’s individual score is unnecessary (and could complicate things anyway) and won’t be considered in the scoring, such as San Francisco @ Rams 27-24(no need to bold the score).

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.

