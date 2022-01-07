49ers activate Ambry Thomas from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Friday, the 49ers received good news as they activated cornerback Ambry Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. As for the corresponding move, the Niners waived tight end, Tanner Hudson.

Jimmie Ward, Dontae Johnson, K’Waun Williams, and Deommodore Lenoir remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but still have a chance to be activated in time for the season finale Sunday against the Rams. It feels like a safe assumption each player besides Lenoir will play.

On KNBR Friday morning, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is good to go for Sunday. Moseley on one side, with Thomas on the other. They are the two best cornerbacks on the team.

I don’t know if this is a big deal, but Thomas has been lining up on the left side of the defense, which is the same side Moseley has been playing all season. Not all players prefer playing on a specific side, but some do—just something to keep an eye on.

The team is beginning practice, so we’ll have the updated injury report in an hour or so. The beat writers on hand said Jimmy Garoppolo is throwing and looks like he’s set to be the starter on Sunday. Buckle up.

Trent Williams was nowhere to be found. Shanahan will speak at 1:40 p.m. PT. Shanahan said earlier in the week that he expects Williams to play. Trent has an elbow sprain, and if he needs rest, then there’s no point in practicing and risking unnecessary contact.