Garoppolo and Trent Williams are officially listed as questionable on the injury report

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is over the quarterback talk. Repeatedly Friday afternoon, Shanahan mentioned how he’s glad this is his last press conference of the week.

On several occasions, Shanahan was asked to name his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Rams. The first time he left his answer at “no.” His final answer was frank: “I know what we’re doing. I just don’t feel like telling you right now.”

The good news is no players were ruled out for Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo is officially listed as questionable, as is left tackle, Trent Williams. Between all of the injury reports for the 49ers this season, only one player that was listed as questionable didn’t play in the next game.

DT Mo Hurst (calf)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ankle)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

Trent Williams (elbow)

Shanahan on Garoppolo’s week of practice: “He had a good week. Feel good with where he’s at right now.” He also said Trey Lance got “a little bit better this week than last.”

Lance was the quarterback that spoke with the media today. Trey said that he and Jimmy have been splitting reps during the week.

Shanahan said the remaining players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list have a chance to be activated ahead of Sunday. K’Waun Williams and Jimmie Ward are two starters who remain on the list now that Ambry Thomas has been activated. Dontae Johnson is a key piece on special teams.

Shanahan sounded more optimistic that Greenlaw would be able to play Sunday as opposed to Al-Shaair. Greenlaw made it through the week of practice. On Al-Shaair, Shanahan said, “I’ll be very impressed if he can get there. He’s shown that he has a chance to get there.”

Sunday is an all-hands-on-deck situation, and, based on the injury report, the 49ers players are ready to fight through injuries to play.